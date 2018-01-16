Upcoming gospel artiste Danda goes solo

HARARE - After previously working with several gospel artistes who include Flem B, Farlon Lyte and songstress Abigail Matamba, upcoming artiste Adiel Danda, 30, has gone solo.

Danda has dropped single titled Aneni, produced at Harmony Studios by Cornelias “3D” Muponda, which will form part of his debut album to be released at the beginning of March.

“The new single and upcoming album is the new stage of my music career. I have been around for some time now and have featured in projects by a number of gospel artistes who include Flem B,” Danda told the Daily News.

The 30-year-old gospel artiste is grateful his brother and his parents, both who are pastors, for laying the groundwork of his fledgling music career.

“My brother was very instrumental in developing my musical acumen. We would sing together in church, and later at Visitation Makumbe High School where we were given numerous opportunities to showcase our music. We still do projects together at Christ Embassy where we serve now.

“He (my brother) influenced me to play musical instruments; guitar, piano and drums. This has played a pivotal role in my music composition Thanks to his influence, we took part in the Loveworld Festival of Music and Arts in South Africa last year ,” said Danda.

The upcoming musician, however, is not into music on a full-time basis.

“I am currently employed as an engineer at the country’s leading diversified telecommunications group. I have what it takes to strike a balance between my profession and my passion for music,” said Danda.



