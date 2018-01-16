Master's office decamps from Byo High Court

BULAWAYO - The office of the Master of the High Court here has been ordered to move out of the main court building and seek new office space elsewhere.

Constitutional Court judge Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza told delegates at the official opening of the 2018 legal year that the move was authorised by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

“Over the years, it has been observed that there has been a sharp rise in the cases filed with the Bulawayo High Court,” Gwaunza said.

“This will of necessity call for the deployment of more members of staff, including judges. A decision has therefore since been taken to expand the court in order to open up for more space for offices and courtrooms.

“The honourable Chief Justice has authorised that the office of the Master of the High Court at Bulawayo be moved out of the High Court and located elsewhere,” she said.

She said the space previously occupied by the Master of the High Court will be utilised as courtrooms and offices.

“It is expected that that project will be completed during the course of the year. At the same time, renovations and repairs have been underway at the Bulawayo High Court in a bid to preserve the iconic court house and make it a pleasant environment for members of staff, litigants and the public at large.”

As part of decentralising its services, Gwaunza said the JSC was proceeding with its plans to open a High Court in Mutare.

This follows one opened in Masvingo last year. She said a building has already been purchased and renovations to customise it are at an advanced stage.