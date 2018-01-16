Kawara dates Harare Truck Inn

HARARE - Alexio Kawara will on Saturday set Harare Truck Inn alight when he performs at the Southerton-based joint on the occasion of the double birthday celebrations for club proprietor David “Sinyoro” Jongwe and his partner Tinashe Manyonga who runs Tembag — a company that manufactures cooler bags.

The Shaina hitmaker and his Shades of Black Band will perform alongside guest DJs — DJ Lightie and MC Merciless Zimbabwe — who will be Master of Ceremonies.

The contemporary Afro-fusion musician, who was born on November 28, 1978, is no stranger to Harare Truck Inn as he performed on the opening ceremony of the joint.

Kawara now has six albums to his name Usazondisiya (2003), Kumba Kwenyu (2004),

Pfimbi Yangu, Kana, Tose (2011) and Oyi (2016).

The Glen Norah-bred artiste has won several awards among them; Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) — Best Male Urban Groove Award (2006), Zima — Song of the Year (Tinodanana, 2006), National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) — Outstanding Album (Pfimbi Yangu, 2007), Zima — Song of the Year for Shaina and 2nd position for Videos of the Year (2008) and Victors Awards Most Promising Musician in 2011.

General manager of Alexio Entertainment Group Tinashe Chiname said they are looking forward to the Saturday celebration where they expect to rekindle their relationship with Truck Inn.

“When the joint opened its doors, Alexio performed there. In a way, the Saturday gig provides an opportunity to rekindle and cement the relationship between Alexio and the club. We want to support and celebrate with Sinyoro for being fortunate as to have God adding him another year. It will be a celebration of music, friendship and life.

“As you are aware, Alexio has not released a new album for some time, his last having been in 2016. As such, we will sample some new tracks off that album which we are putting final touches on and is due for release around the end of the first quarter.

“Sinyoro’s birthday offers an opportunity to share these tracks with our fans,” Chiname added.

Speaking about the Saturday gig, Jongwe said: “This is my day. I will be turning 37 and the day is coinciding with the second anniversary of this bar. Harare Truck Inn has grown to alarming levels over the two years. So, this day is meant to be a day when I should give a thank you to all our customers who have been very supportive from day one.

“Harare Truck Inn today boasts of spacious secure parking for haulage trucks as well patrons’ vehicles. There is a fully-fledged canteen which is open seven days a week as well as the braai area which operates from Thursday to Saturday.

“Alexio is a regular patron here and he performed when we opened two years ago. His visit on Saturday will only confirm the long and healthy relationship we have had over the past two years.

“Urge our clients to remain loyal and also feel free to help us enhance their enjoyment every time they visit Harare Truck Inn.”