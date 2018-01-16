It's good to be back: Antipas

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn have been reunited with their 2015 championship winning coach Joey Antipas after he was unveiled as the Gamecocks new gaffer yesterday.



Antipas’ return to the Bulawayo club was the domestic game’s worst kept secret ever since he left South African side AmaZulu by mutual consent in June last year.



Since then, the former Warriors assistant coach has been always linked with a move back to the Gamecocks.





Antipas together with his trusted lieutenant Prince Matore will replace Rahman Gumbo, whose contract was not renewed at the end of last season after guiding the side to a fourth place finish in the Castle Lager Premiership.



“It feels good to be back within the Chicken Inn family. I really enjoyed the last time I worked with the team,” Antipas told reportrs yesterday.



“I’m excited to see the boys I left who are still here. I am hoping to get back to work and hit the ground running.”



Antipas, who also won the domestic league title with Motor Action in 2010, believes he learned a lot of valuable experience during the year he spent with Usuthu in Durban.



After winning the title with Chicken Inn in 2015, Antipas attracted the interest of AmaZulu, who swooped on him to take charge of the side which was in the National First Division league then.



After finishing in fifth place in the National First Division (NFD) under the tutelage of the Zimbabwean mentor, the KZN side bought their way back into the top-flight by acquiring the status of NFD league winners Thanda Royal Zulu for a reported R42 million.



However, Usuthu parted ways with Antipas just two weeks before the start of the Super Diski season in August and replaced him with Cavin Johnson.



“I’m bringing in a wealth of experience because it was good and challenging experience working in South Africa especially at AmaZulu Football Club,” Antipas said.



“One thing I want to do is excel as a coach. As a coach you always want to excel and achieve more and better.’



Beside Matore, Antipas’ technical team will also have Tirivaviri Sithole as the new goalkeepers coach taking over from Julius Ndlovu, who has since joined Bulawayo City.



Sikhumbuzo Banda remains the welfare manager, while the medical team remains unchanged with Naison Ndlovu being the team doctor and Sam Chaurura retains his role as the physiotherapist.



Chicken Inn club secretary Tavengwa Hara believes Antipas’ return will be a big boost to the side as they hope to win the title they first landed two seasons ago.



“If you leave well the door is open to come back, that’s why we are receiving Antipas back. We worked well with Rahman Gumbo and he saw his contract through,’ Harar said.



“We are happy to reunite with our championship winning coach Antipas. As Chicken Inn we will continue working as a family. His coming in means a lot to the team and we have no doubt about his capabilities.”