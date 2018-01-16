HCC gets $6m for water chemicals

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) has received $6 million from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to buy water treatment chemicals.

HCC expects to receive its consignment of water treatment chemicals by end of January in order to increase water production to more than 520 Megalitres (ML) per day.

In an interview with the Daily News, Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said in three weeks’ time, the city will have enough chemicals.

During the first week of January, the RBZ said they would prioritise foreign currency disbursements to the city following revelations that Harare has not been using their full chemical complement due to cash shortages.

“Last week, $6m was availed, so some of our suppliers are already running around and deliveries are also coming in. Our stock of required chemicals is improving every day and we are happy with that development.

“In three weeks’ time, we will have a favourable stock of water treatment,” he said.

Acting town clerk and director of water Hosea Chisango said Morton Jaffray water treatment works cannot meet residents’ water demands and admitted the quality of raw water has gotten worse over recent months.

He said the city has run inspections at Lake Chivero and noticed a lot of nets which affect the intake of raw water from Chivero.

Chisango said in terms of water quality, they have also engaged their suppliers following the RBZ disbursement in order to help stabilise production.

“We had noticed that the shortage of chemicals had compromised the quality of our water.

“So, what we are trying to do is that as we get adequate stocks of chemicals, we will up the production of water and ensure that our pipelines are pressurised,” Chisango said. HCC has since increased the dosage of HTH and carbon to kill the algae which causes the green colour in water.

“Chlorine kills algae and any other bacteria in the water. Bacteriologically though, you can drink that water. The water is safe, it is the issue of the colour which we want to deal with,” he said.