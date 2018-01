HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa staked his political fate on a promise to revive the economy, and his failure to turn around the country’s finances so far is beginning to attract scorn from long-suffering Zimbabweans.

In a glum radio interview, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has for the first time acknowledged the promise to turnaround the economy in 100 days was pie in the sky.

