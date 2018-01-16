Businesswoman loses $66k property to guard



HARARE - A Chinamhora man, who was employed by businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla as a security guard and stole over $66 000 worth of property from her in 2016, has been nabbed.



Justice Jasi, 23, who has been a fugitive from law enforcement authorities for the past two years, has been arrested and appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba yesterday facing charges of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.



He was remanded in custody to today pending a determination on his admission to bail.





Jasi appeared before the same court in 2016 and was granted bail by the High Court before he went on the run to avoid trial.



The complainant is Mkandla, 44, of Nyamande Village under Chief Chinamora. She is also a director at Pioneer Gases (Pvt) Ltd.



According to State papers, Jasi was employed as a security guard at the residence doing night duties and had no access to the house.



The court heard that sometime in January 2015, Jasi managed to sneak into Mkandla’s house and stole duplicate keys for the main door, bedroom and office.



It was alleged that between January 2015 and November 2016, Jasi would use the stolen duplicate keys to gain entry into Mkandla’s premises and allegedly stole various items, including electrical gadgets and clothes while her employer was away on business trips.



Mkandla noticed that she was losing property and installed Close Circuit Television (CCTV) to monitor movements at her premises during her absence.



The court heard that Jasi realised that Mkandla had installed CCTV and reportedly entered into the office and, unscrewed and stole the hard drive, leaving an empty computer casing.



It was further alleged that on December 1, 2016, Mkandla tried to playback the CCTV but discovered that the hard drive was missing.



On December 7, 2016, Mkandla reported the matter to Chinamora Police Station after discovering that more of her property was going missing without a sign of a break-in.



Police detectives attended the scene and investigations were conducted, including a search of all of Mkandla’s employees’ residence.



When police arrived at Jasi’s residence, they discovered three duplicate keys in a black satchel inside one of the rooms.



Some of the gadgets and clothes that were reported missing at Mkandla’s house were also found hidden under Jasi’s bed.



The total value of property stolen was $66 028 and only $20 000 was recovered.



