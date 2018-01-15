Walter Magaya stirs controversy - cleric paying workers with 'blessings'

HARARE - A few years ago, flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa sparked a major furore after he paid his workers at G&D Shoes their severance packages in the form of pairs of shoes.

There was a method to the madness.

G&D was illiquid and unable to pay its salaries in real dollars. To get around the predicament, its proprietor saw no harm in paying his workers with the company’s manufactured product — shoes.

Last year, Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) also raised a lot of dust after it emerged in the National Assembly that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed concern was giving its workers bricks for resale so they could raise their salaries.

At the time, HCCL had accumulated a huge salary backlog dating back to three years.

This trend has now spilled to churches.

