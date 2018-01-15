High electricity tariffs crippling industry: CZI

STAFF WRITER  •  15 January 2018 9:33AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) is pleading with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) to slash power tariffs in order to ensure viability of its members’ businesses.

In its presentation to Zera, Zimbabwe’s largest industrial representative group wants Zera to bring down the local electricity tariff in line with the going rates in the sub-region.

CZI president Sifelani Jabangwe said the average tariff in Zambia was 0,5 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) whereas power utility, Zesa Holdings, is charging 9,6 cents per kwh.

He said the high electricity tariffs were significantly raising the cost of doing business in Zimbabwe and threatening the industrial sector’s viability since a significant portion of revenues generated by companies was going towards electricity costs.

Zesa has often cited low tariffs undermining its efforts to guarantee consistent electricity supplies. Zimbabwe currently generates less than 1 000 megawatts (MW) of electricity against peak demand of over 2 000MW, a situation that has held back the recovery of the key mining and manufacturing sectors.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media