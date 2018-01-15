Ezekiel Guti jnr buried

HARARE - Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga Forward in Faith) evangelist Ezekiel Guti junior, who died on December 27, was laid to rest at Glen Forest Memorial Cemetery in Harare yesterday after three days of celebrating his legacy as the man who defied all odds.

The Guti family refused to moan or wear black as they preferred to put on white, together with their guests in celebration of the only son of Zaoga Forward in Faith founder Ezekiel Guti.

The late 35-year-old, who was living with disability, was given a hero’s send-off with a police escort to the cemetery and Air Force of Zimbabwe Band providing entertainment at the graveside.

Sisters of the late Ezekiel presented an 18-carat gold ring with diamonds to his 34-year-old wife Caroline, as a sign that they will continue loving her although their brother has died.

Caroline told people at the ceremony of the unconditional love she got from Ezekiel junior and how he would tell her every morning that he loved her.

Among the dignitaries who graced the proceedings were government and opposition officials, including ministers Priscah Mupfumira, Miriam Chikukwa, Paul Mavhima as well as MDC vice presidents Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.

Guti senior said there was no need to question why his son had died as it was the will of God, as he went on to continue serving God.