Zambezi Cheetahs prepare for World Cup

HARARE - The Zambezi Cheetahs yesterday began their preparations for the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens finals to be held in San Francisco, United States in July. Our Sports Editor Nigel Matongorere caught up with the side’s captain Hilton Mudariki recently. Below are the excerpts of the interview.

Q: It’s a big year for the Zambezi Cheetahs, is the squad up to the task?

A: Massive year for the Zambezi Cheetahs. So much to look forward to! The squad is definitely up for this year as I said so much to look forward to. A lot of the boys will be looking to put their hands up for selection.

Q: The Cheetahs reasserted their status as one of the leading national teams, what contributed to that success?

A: I think what worked for us last season was how we as a squad bought into the game plan we wanted to play and we also managed to adapt to certain situations very well.

Q: You were struggling with a hamstring injury towards the end of last year, how are you feeling now?

A: Yes I had been struggling with my hamstring towards the end of the year but I have been lucky enough to work with a great rehab team here in Johannesburg who have managed to get me back on the field for pre-season.

Q: Do you think core status can be achieved in Hong Kong?

A: Core status is one of our goals. We have come so close in recent years and this year we would really like to give it a good go and hopefully we can achieve it. I do believe we have the squad to achieve it.

Q: Which teams are you looking forward to get when the World Cup draw is held?

A: Every team taking part in the World Cup will be quality so we are not too worried about who we get.

Q: What are some of the things you will be working on during this weekend’s training camp?

A: It’s our first camp of the year so the coaching staff will map out our plans for the year, goals and targets we want to achieve, reintroducing how we want to play as we have been away from the game for a couple months.