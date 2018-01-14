Govt to build service stations in Hre, Masvingo

HARARE - The State Procurement Board (SPB) has invited qualified contractors to submit sealed bids for construction of service stations in Masvingo and Harare.

The tender invites are contained in a Government Gazette published on Friday by the SPB acting principal officer Samson Mutanhaurwa.

There will be a site visit for the proposed Masvingo service station on January 25 at stand 27810 and January 26 for the Harare service station at the construction site in Warren Park.

Mutanhaurwa said: “Tender documents are available for collection from the Petrotrade procurement secretariat, first floor, Noczim House, 100, Leopold Takawira street Harare after payment of a nonrefundable fee of $80 per tender document. Petrotrade does not bind itself to accept the lowest tender or any tender and it reserves the right to accept the whole or part thereof. The closing date for both tenders is 13 February 2018.”

The State Procurement Board also invited tenders for the supply of roads construction equipment with tender documents obtainable upon payment of a nonrefundable $10 at District Development Fund at Mukwati Building in Harare.

The closing date of the tender is February 13.