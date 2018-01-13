MDC succession battle hots up

HARARE - Acting MDC president Elias Mudzuri and vice president Nelson Chamisa have openly declared that they are gunning to succeed ailing party leader Morgan Tsvangirai should he be incapacitated to run for president in elections scheduled for mid-year.

Last week, Tsvangirai — who is battling cancer of the colon — hinted that he was considering quitting and handing over the reins of power to “the younger generation”.

