Zim finally leave for Bangladesh

HARARE - The Zimbabwe cricket team finally left the country yesterday afternoon for Bangladesh ahead of the triangular ODI series with the captain Graeme Cremer declaring his charges ready.

Heath Streak and his charges are using this triangular series which also involves Sri Lanka as preparations to the 2019 ICC World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for March this year.

Zimbabwe will host nine other nations, where only two will join Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, who have already sealed their qualification for the 2019 World Cup.

In Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will face Bangladesh in the first match on Monday before they battle it out against Sri Lanka two days later.

All the matches will be day-night games and will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Speaking to the Daily News ahead of the team’s departure yesterday, Cremer was optimistic about Zimbabwe’s chances in Bangladesh saying the team is well-equipped to do well in the sub-continent.

“I personally think we are well equipped to do well. As I said, we’ve got to go there, get used to the conditions really fast and find a way to perform,” Cremer said.

“It is going to be a team effort to pull off a series win abroad. Hopefully, we can do that this time around. We are looking forward to that and we are preparing so that we can contribute to the team and go ahead in the series.

“We have done our best in preparing and I’m quite confident. To us it’s an important because it’s part of our preparations for the World Cup qualifiers which are coming soon. So we are going there to be as competitive as we can.”

After the tour of Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will fly to the United Arab Emirates to take on Afghanistan in five ODIs and two-Twenty20 Internationals before they return home for the 2019 World Cup Qualifier warm-up matches at the end of February.

Zimbabwe Squad:

Graeme Cremer (captain), Brendan Taylor, Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara.