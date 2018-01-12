Zacc extends arrests to municipalities

HARARE - Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) yesterday arrested Harare City Council director of housing and social development Edmore Nhekairo, Mutare town clerk Joshua Maligwa and Rusape Town Council Housing director Lawrence Mushayabasa over allegations of corruption.

Nhekairo is alleged to have defrauded Marondera Town Council of cash, residential and commercial stands amounting to thousands of dollars.

He is also accused of fraudulently selling gumtrees in the Hunyani Farm and converting all proceeds to his personal use.

Nhekairo duly appeared before Harare magistrates Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday and was granted $300 bail along with stringent bail conditions.

As for Maligwa, he was arrested for alleged fraud committed in 2015 when he was Rusape Town Council secretary.

He is alleged to have committed the offence in connivance with Mushayabasa.

Zacc spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura confirmed the arrests to the Daily News yesterday.

She said more individuals and companies that are under investigation will be hauled before the courts in due course.

“Maligwa and Mashayabasa are currently in Rusape and will appear in a court in Rusape tomorrow (today). They are accused of acting in connivance and subdividing three industrial stands one measuring 10 000 square metres, another 3 500 and 4 500 square metres belonging to Opleves Company. They sold the land to unsuspecting members of the public and they also allocated themselves space,” Chikundura said.

Zacc has been widening its dragnet to include the private sector and local authorities where the anti-graft body is investigating tender scams which might have prejudiced government of tens of millions of dollars.