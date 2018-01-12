Impala takes artistes to UK

HARARE - Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi will share the stage with fellow Zimbabwean artistes Winky D, Andy Muridzo and Sam Dondo as well as South African giants Mafikizolo in the United Kingdom (UK) in March.

The tour, dubbed Impala Sama Festival, being organised by the Thompson Dondo-owned Impala Car Rental, will kick off on March 30 in London and end the following day in Coventry.

Dondo said the gigs are part of his efforts at marketing his company’s new branch being set up in the United Kingdom.

“Yes, we are taking four local artists and Mafikizolo to the UK. The concert is meant to push our brand — Impala Car Rental — in the UK as we are going to open a branch there in April,” Dondo said.

The forthcoming UK tour comes on the back of a similar one that took Jah Prayzah and Sam Dondo to Australia last year.

“This year, we are looking forward to opening four new branches in Australia, UK, Zambia and United States of America. We shall start with UK in April before Zambia in June,” he said.

The UK concert to be held on March 30 and 31 will come after the launch of Tuku and Winky D’s latest albums Gombwe and Hany’ga — Concern respectively.

Winky D’s Gombwe is set to be released at the Harare International Conference Centre on February 2 — a date which happens to be his birthday.

On the other hand, the music legend Tuku released the title track of his 66th studio album titled Hany’ga — Concern on iTunes on December 29 last year and will make available the rest of the 10-track album on the same digital music platform early next month.

In addition to Hany’ga — Concern, Tuku’s latest album also includes Matope, Bopoto, Shiringinya, Haasati Aziva, Dehenya, Inombotanga Sei?, Mahara, Uchatinhei?, Inyasha and Wanza Sori.