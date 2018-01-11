Vincent for BMW SA Open

HARARE - Scott Vincent will be the only Zimbabwean golfer teeing up in the BMW SA Open hosted by the City of Ekurhuleni which starts this morning at the Glendower Golf Club in South Africa.

Vincent, who competes on the European Tour circuit, sealed his place in the main draw after finishing second at the pre-qualifying tournament at Benoni Country Club on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean fired a round of three-under-par 69 and was just one shot behind winner Heinrich Bruiners of South Africa.

Vincent has been drawn to tee off at 11:40m together with two South Africans Colin Nel and Vaughn Groenewald.

Other Zimbabwean golfers playing in the BMW SA Open Qualifier failed to make the cut to take part in the co-sanctioned €1 million tournament.

Greg Bentley missed the cut after signing for card of level-par 72 during the qualifier held at the Modderfontein Golf Club. The cut was set at four-under-par.

Brian Gondo was also in action at Modderfontein but also failed to make the grade with score of one-over-par 73.

Sheldon Steyn and Ryan Cairns were taking part in the qualifier held at Irene Country Club where they both failed to qualify.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean-born Dean Burmester, who now represents South Africa, is hoping to go all the way at the tournament this year.



