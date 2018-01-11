Veteran musician Chirwa hails Mokoomba

HARARE - Veteran musician Isaac Chirwa, best known for the hit Uthando Kuwe, has singled out Mokoomba as the best band in Zimbabwe at the moment.

The Mbare-born Chirwa wants to see the band that originally hailed from Victoria Falls being accorded the respect it deserves.

“They are Zimbabwe’s best band . . . not so popular in Zimbabwe but these guys are hot; I mean hotter than hot.

“These guys are really good, great musicians. . . not many bands can stand a chance against them. Their stage act and their performance is just out of this world,” said Chirwa.

After releasing their third album titled Luyando (Mother’s love) in March last year, the Guardian in the United Kingdom (UK) described Mokoomba as “the best young band in Zimbabwe.” Mokoomba, the winners of the Music Crossroads InterRegional Festival held in Lilongwe, Malawi in 2008, is made up of Mathias Muzaza (Lead vocals and traditional drums), Trustworth Samende, (acoustic guitar), Abundance Mutori (bass guitar), Donald Moyo (cajon, percussion) Miti Mugande: (percussion) and Ndaba Coster Moyo (Calabash, percussion.

Apart from Mokoomba, Chirwa has also been impressed by Zimpraise and rising gospel star Michael Mahendere.

“Zimpraise is also world-class while Michael Mahendere has taken gospel to another level,” said Chirwa.

The Mbare-born and bred artiste, whose last hit was Fancy Lady released in 2010, is under pressure to release new material.

“I have not gone into hiding; I am very much around. I am currently under pressure from my son Gift and daughter Eunice to release at least one album from my unreleased material, if I get a good contract you will hear from me soon,” Chirwa told the Daily News.

The veteran musician and producer burst onto the music scene in the 1970s when he joined a group called Go For Star 22 with which he released singles such as Everybody Has Got To Know I Love You and Listen in 1979.

Chirwa then quit Go For Star 22 to join a band called Darma. A year before Zimbabwe’s independence, Darma merged with another big group called Movement.

Ever the rolling stone, Chirwa joined Heart Mind and Creation band in 1980. Chirwa’s long music career also included stints with Mazana Movement, gospel star Machanic Manyeruke and ex-Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo’s Pax Afro.

Meanwhile, Mokoomba, which returned from a world tour, will hold their first 2018 concert at New Ambassador Hotel on January 27.