Mukanya, Yemi Alade head to Zim

HARARE - Exiled Chimurenga music legend Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo, 72, who has not set foot in the country for over a decade, could finally perform in Zimbabwe within the next few months.

Mukanya’s concert, which is expected to also feature music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah and Winky D is being organised by 2 Kings Entertainment.

Tichaona Mharadze, an official from 2 Kings Entertainment, told the Daily News that his organisation was working on plans to bring Mukanya and internationally-acclaimed Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade.

“We are looking forward to hosting Mukanya and Alade in Harare in the first quarter of this year. Chances of Mukanya performing in the country this time around are very high considering that he is the one who first reached out to us,” Mharadze told the Daily News.

Mapfumo’s publicist Blessing Vava confirmed the development but could not be drawn into revealing the identity of the promoter organising the highly-anticipated Mukanya home-coming tour.

“We are preparing for a welcome bira in Zimbabwe and we have been in negotiations with local promoters,” was all Vava could say.

In a previous interview with the Daily News, Mapfumo, who has been exiled in Oregon in the United States of America since 2004, expressed his desire to come back to Zimbabwe.

On the occasion of this 72nd birthday last year, Mapfumo conceded that living away from Zimbabwe was making him feel so “disconnected.”

“It’s not a good situation for me; it’s actually sad that I am far away from home. This situation is very unhealthy for me. I am homesick; everyday my mind is in Zimbabwe,” Mapfumo told the Daily News on Sunday then.

The Mamvemve hit-maker added that he missed his music fans and friends.

“I am disconnected because I haven’t seen most of my friends for many years and some have passed away. I don’t even know how Harare looks like now. I can only imagine, even though I am constantly following the events happening at home through the media and through some people close to me but it is still not enough,” he said then.

Though Mukanya’s concert will potentially attract the most interest, Nigerian music star Alade’s is expected to be equally big. Alade, who collaborated with Jah Prayzah on the song Nziyo Yerudo, is one of Africa’s top music stars.

The Johny singer has over the last few years made in roads in southern Africa through collaborations she has done with South African big hitters such as Mafikizolo and Mi Casa.