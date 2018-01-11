MDC MP moves to save Farai sanitary wear firm

HARARE - MDC MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has tabled a motion in Parliament seeking to compel the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya to urgently capitalise Onsdale Enterprises, one of the country’s major sanitary wear manufacturers that is on the verge of shutting down.

She said she was alarmed by the high cost of sanitary wear which has made it almost inaccessible to the majority of girls and women.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga, in her motion, called upon the Executive to immediately and urgently give a directive to the RBZ to provide the required foreign currency to the main producer of sanitary wear so as to avert the closure.

Onsdale, which makes the “Farai” brand of sanitary wear and toilet paper, among other comfort products, was set up in 2004 after a $2,3 million investment.

The industry imports as much as 75 percent of its raw materials. She called on “traders to import sanitary wear duty free as a short-term solution.” The MDC MP also said the Executive must allow the dispensation for duty-free importation of the material used to produce sanitary wear as provided for in the last national budget.