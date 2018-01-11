Maziwisa, Pambuka freed on bail

HARARE - Zanu PF Highfield West legislator Psychology Maziwisa and television personality Oscar Pambuka appeared in court yesterday charged with defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company of $12 000.

Maziwisa and Pambuka appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa.

They were both released on $300 bail pending finalisation of the case.

As part of bail conditions, the pair was ordered to surrender passports, not to interfere with witnesses, continue residing at their current addresses and report once a week at the nearest police stations.

The complainant is Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) represented by Noah Gwariro, the managing director.

Maziwisa and Pambuka are director and media executive, respectively, of Fruitful Communications.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in January 2016, Maziwisa and Pambuka brought a letter to ZPC from former Energy minister Samuel Undenge directing the company to work with Fruitful Communications at intervals of six months per engagement.

During that month, Maziwisa and Pambuka entered a verbal agreement with ZPC which was represented by Gwariro and Fadzai Chisveto to do publicity work.

The court heard that on February 12, 2016, Fruitful Communications hosted a ZimAsset conference at Meikles Hotel where Undenge was guest of honour and the event was covered by the national broadcaster.

It was further alleged that on March 8, Maziwisa and Pambuka — intending to defraud ZPC — presented to Chisveto an invoice claiming they had hosted various programmes on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, National FM and Power FM.

Maziwisa and Pambuka claimed that Fruitful Communications had caused the programmes to be aired on radio and television and claimed $12 650.

The duo were allegedly paid $12 650 and prejudiced ZPC the full amount, and nothing was recovered.

On the second count, Maziwisa and Pambuka allegedly used the same modus operandi but ZPC did not release the $36 000 that they demanded after realising that none of the work claimed had been done.



