Mangwiro begins hunt for assistant

HARARE - Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro is in the hunt for a new assistant coach to bolster his backroom staff after the departure of Godfrey Tamirepi to ZPC Kariba.

Tamirepi was appointed as ZPC Kariba coach last week after the club parted ways with Sunday Chidzambwa and his entire technical team at the end of last season.

This will be Tamirepi’s second stint at the Nyamhunga Stadium-based side after he worked there previously as Saul Chaminuka’s assistant in the 2016 season.

This has now forced Mangwiro to find a replacement before the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season commences.

“I would like to pay gratitude to Tamirepi; he is someone who I really appreciated for the work we did together at Triangle,” Mangwiro said.

“The fact that ZPC Kariba have identified him as the replacement for Sunday Chidzambwa only shows the quality of coach he is.”

On Tamirepi’s replacement, Mangwiro said: “At the moment I have not made a decision on who I would like to bring in but you must bear in mind that I must stand guided by the standardisation requirements outlined by the association.”

It’s now a requirement for all top flight coaches and their assistants to hold a Caf A Coaching Licence according to the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

“Zifa would like to remind all football stakeholders that it will continue to enforce adherence to club licensing regulations in line with proposals by the Federation of International Football (Fifa) and the Confederation of African Football (Caf),” Zifa said last week.

“As was the case in the 2017 football season, football clubs’ technical teams should be made up of suitably qualified personnel, a move meant to infuse professionalism in the local game.

“Standardisation of coaches’ qualifications requires all Premier Soccer League coaches and their assistants to have attained a Caf A licence, while head coaches practicing in the regional Division One leagues should be Caf B Licence holders.”

Mangwiro had roped in Tamirepi at the start of the 2017 season when he was appointed the Sugar Sugar Boys coach.

The duo was able to guide the Lowveld side to a ninth place finish on the log last season as they finished with 45 points, seven points above the last relegation slot.

Another coach who will probably be on the market for a new assistant is CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe.

Makepekepe assistant coach Mark Mathe is currently in negotiations with Zifa Northern Region Division One League-bound side Harare City.

The Sunshine Boys reshuffled their technical bench by sacking Philani “Beefy” Ncube and his entire backroom staff.

Ncube was replaced by the club’s technical director Mark Harrison, who has been tasked with making sure the side makes a quick return to the top flight by 2019. Harrison and Mathe have previously worked together at CAPS United when the Briton was in charge of the side during the 2015 season.