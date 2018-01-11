Free cervical cancer screening at Parirenyatwa

HARARE - Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (Parirenyatwa) is targeting 1 000 women to undergo free cervical cancer screening and treatment.

Parirenyatwa in partnership with Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Hospital from the People’s Republic of China are inviting up to 1 000 women aged between 25 and 65 for free early cervical cancer screening and treatment. Women invited are those who have not undergone cervical cancer screening in the past three years.

“Registration is from January 10-27, at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Family Planning Clinic,” the hospital said in a statement.

Most cancer patients have no access to screening, early diagnosis, treatment or even palliative care including pain relief.

The mystery is on early detection as most patients seek healthcare at an advanced stage of disease, when treatment prospects are greatly diminished.