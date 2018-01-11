Ex-NetOne CEO Kangai arrested

HARARE - Former NetOne chief executive officer Reward Kangai was yesterday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on corruption charges.

Kangai was last night detained at Avondale Police Station in Harare and is expected to appear in court today.

Zacc spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura confirmed the arrest and said the charges relate to flouting of tender procedures during Kangai’s tenure as chief executive officer.

“He is appearing in court tomorrow (today) and his charges are premised on flouted tender procedures. He is currently held at Avondale Police Station pending the court appearance,” Chikundura confirmed.

Ironically, Kangai recently asked President Emmerson Mnangagwa to hold a wide-ranging judicial inquiry into the alleged criminal abuse of office and untested corruption allegations he levelled against Information Communication Technologies (ICT) and Cyber Security minister Supa Mandiwanzira.

Kangai — who was fired in 2016 after an external auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers completed a board-sanctioned probe into the goings-on at the NetOne mobile phone operator — asked Mnangagwa in a December 28, 2017 letter to urgently hold a commission of inquiry — the country’s most powerful kind of judicial probe — into the minister’s portfolio to unravel what he called the birth and growth of a cartel in the ICT sector in Zimbabwe.

In his damning letter to Mnangagwa, Kangai called for the setting up of a commission of inquiry into the operations of NetOne, covering the re-structuring exercise in which he alleges the minister stuffed the NetOne board and management with his proxies, untested allegations that Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz),

NetOne, and Zimpost were coerced into opening accounts with a commercial bank (name withheld) and depositing their cash collections with that bank.