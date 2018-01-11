Dhlakama back in Swaziland

HARARE - Chapungu technical director Rodwell Dhlakama is reported to be back in Swaziland where he has taken up a similar role with Manzini Sundowns.

In Swaziland, Dhlakama will be working closely with the Sundowns head coach Musa Manyatsi as they bid to help the club climb up the Premier League log.

Currently, the Manzini-based side is in eighth place on the standings with 25 points from 18 matches.

“I am very excited with the addition of Dhlakama as technical director to the team because we will now have an extra person in the team, who boats of years and years of experience in the game,” Manyatsi told the Swazi Observer newspaper yesterday.

“This means we will work hand in hand in making Manzini Sundowns a better team.”

Sundowns’ managing director Mark Carmichael went on to clearly explain Dhlakama’s role at the club.

“Dhlakama will be giving me advice on how to integrate young players into the first team. He is coming to teach all of us; me, Penuel (Malinga) and even Manyatsi,” Carmichael told the same publication.

“All of us at the club will learn from Dhlakama. He will be here for just a month. He is one of the most advanced coaches in Africa.

“His experience and the kind of players he has developed, like Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, speak volumes. His success rate can’t be ignored,”

Speculation had been rife that Dhlakama was going in to replace Manyatsi but Carmichael dispelled the rumours.

“Everybody at the club must do introspection. Sport is a result business. Results guarantee anyone’s position. But Manyatsi’s job is secure,’ he said.

“However, permanent job security is a different story. Longevity in the job will be determined by results.

“We like Manyatsi and the fact that he has been with us for about three years now means something.”

Meanwhile, Chapungu spokesperson Tawanda Zowa said the Air Force of Zimbabwe side is not yet aware of Dhlakama’s move back to Swaziland.

“Rumours are always circulating regarding Dhlakama; only last week people were saying he was now the ZPC Kariba coach.

“This week we are also hearing different things,” Zowa told the Daily News.

“At the moment, he has not said anything to us. As a club we expect that if there is anything happening, he will notify us officially. But at the moment there is nothing.”

The former Young Warriors coach was appointed Chapungu technical director in April last year to help coach Tendai Chikuni steady the ship after a rocky start to the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season.

In the end, Waru Waru finished the season in 11th place some six points above the last relegation slot.