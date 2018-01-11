Chairman itches for revenge

HARARE - Rising Zimbabwean boxing star Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana is confident of securing victory in his next big fight later this month.

Madziwana will be back in the ring when Kalakoda Promotions in conjunction with Kwese Sports host another Friday Fight Night Pan African boxing series at the City Sports Centre in Harare on January 26.

The Zimbabwean will take on Aubrey Masamba of Malawi in a non-title Super Bantamweight bout.

The Delta Force Academy product is not short on confidence and is being driven by his recent exploits which saw him beat another Malawian opponent Robert Kachidza in a Super Bantamweight title fight to earn himself a brand new Toyota Hiace and $2 000 cash.

Madziwana won with a knockout in the sixth round of the bout that was scheduled to last 10 rounds after flooring Kachidza with a vicious right jab which cowed the visitor into submission.

The fight had been organised by his stable in conjunction with their sponsors Gypsite Electronics and Contractors last month.

Having lost to Masamba in February last year in Malawi in another non-title bout, Madziwana revealed he is aiming for revenge in front of home fans.

“All I can say is that I am looking forward to the fight. This is exactly what I wanted. I lost to him last year and its revenge time,” Madziwana told the Daily News.

The main bout on the evening will see South Africa-based Zimbabwean heavyweight boxer Elvis “The Bomber” Moyo defend his WBF Africa Heavyweight title against Knife Didier of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Moyo won the continental heavyweight title last year after knocking out Bernard Adie of Kenya when Kalakoda and Kwese Sports hosted their first edition of the Friday Fight Night Pan African boxing series in Zimbabwe at the Harare International Conference Centre on August 25, 2017.

Female boxer Monalisa Sibanda will fight Eneless Nkahwanthi of Malawi in the Female Super Lightweight in a bout set to go six rounds.

The pan-African boxing show has a potential to attract over 200 million viewers across the continent after internationally acclaimed sports channel Kwese Sports and popular South African boxing promotions Kalakoda teamed up to launch the Friday Fight Nights series.

The first of which was held in Namibia on July 28 last year.