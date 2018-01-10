Shabba aims high with Mutare City

MUTARE - Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa began work as Mutare City Rovers coach yesterday hoping to build a team that will set off to avoid relegation when the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership commences.

Takaringofa was appointed as Gusha Bhora coach last week to take the reins of the newly-promoted side since his predecessor Kennedy “Bokande” Kachara does not have a required Caf A Coaching licence.

Since last season, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) made it a statutory requirement for all premiership coaches and their assistants to have attained a Caf A license.

“Avoiding relegation is okay but we don’t want that kind of mentality going into the top flight league. We should aim for something better with a more positive mentality,” Takaringofa told the Daily News.

This season will be Rovers second stint in the top flight league after their previous unsuccessful stay in the 2016 season.

The municipality-owned side at times exhibited some enterprising football in their first year in the top flight but they could not avoid the chop.

Takaringofa, who also had a brief spell at the club at the start of the 2016 season, hopes to assemble a competitive side that will challenge for honours.

“I’m hoping to build a strong hardworking team which will compete not only in the league but every competition that it will be involved in,” he said.

Club spokesperson Clayton Masekesa said: “We are starting our trials this week and hope to strengthen our squad because we certainly have to do better than last time. We have learnt our lessons and we are not going to falter again this time around.”