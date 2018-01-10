Parly approves Chiri re-appointment

HARARE - The National Assembly yesterday approved the re-appointment of Mildred Chiri as the auditor-general.

Chiri was unceremoniously dismissed from her job in July last year.

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced that “this House resolves and approves that ...Chiri be appointed auditor-general of the Republic of Zimbabwe for a further term in office effective from the 25th of February 2018.”

During debate on the extension of her term, MPs across the political divide were in agreement she must remain on the job.

“She has brought us pride as women of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe at large. She has lost friends and relatives because of this job, she stands for the truth,” Mufakose MDC MP and Public Accounts Committee chairperson Paurina Mpariwa said

Mutasa South Zanu PF MP Irene Zindi also said Chiri was dedicated to her work.

Zanu PF Zvishavane-Ngezi MP John Holder, Buhera South Zanu PF MP Joseph Chinotimba and MDC MP for Binga South Gabbuza Joel Gabbuza also rose to hail the appointment.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said Chiri had agreed to be reappointed after pressure from legislators.

Former president Robert Mugabe was forced to concede defeat in the appointment of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) boss Mike Ndudzo as the auditor-general after his nomination was rejected by lawmakers.

Legislators across the political divide forced Chinamasa to rescind the appointment of Ndudzo as the new auditor-general.

The IDC chief executive had been earmarked to replace the illustrious Chiri, whose term of office had expired.

But in a rare show of independence, MPs broke ranks with the Executive by shooting down the proposed appointment.

What remains is for the auditor-general to take the oaths of loyalty and office in the forms set out in the Third Schedule before the president or a person authorised by the president.