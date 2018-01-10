My door is open: Gidza

HARARE - Zambezi Cheetahs coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba has adopted an open door policy regarding the team’s preparations for the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens finals to be held in San Francisco, United States in July.

The national Sevens rugby side capped off a great 2017 by reaching the final of the Africa Cup Sevens tournament in Uganda which secured them a ticket to San Francisco.

Beside the World Cup, the Zambezi Cheetahs will also take part in the 2018 HSBC World Rugby Series qualifier tournament in the Hong Kong Sevens in April.

In order for the team to do well this year, Nyamutsamba has invited all former players and practising rugby coaches to be part of the side’s first training camp this Friday and Saturday.

“As part of our pathway towards the Sevens World Cup, we will be holding our first sevens training camp of the year at Harare Sports Club,” Nyamutsamba said in his invitation letter.

“It is my honour to invite any coaches and former players that are available to come and assist at this training camp.

“The camp will start off with a technical meeting of all coaches available. This is in line with getting more and more coaches on board regarding the sevens game.”

Speaking with the Daily News, Nyamutsamba said he decided to take this route after realising that the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens is a major tournament which needs all hands on deck for the Zambezi Cheetahs to do well.

“We realised that as a Sevens Committee that this team is a national team, and we should accept and do realise that there are so many rugby lovers and coaches that can actually contribute to the betterment of the team.

“Hence the invitation which is open to all coaches and anyone else that has any positive contributions that they can make to the team.

“I’m eagerly expecting the past players to join the camp so that they can pass on their experiences and they can get to teach and motivate the new players that are coming in.

“This is a national team and as nation, we should all help each other so that we can actually get the best we can from this team.”

After sealing qualification for the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens last year, Nyamutsamba said there was no guarantee that those same players in the squad would remain untouchable.

South Africa-based scrumhalf Hilton Mudariki captained the side which also included the likes of Biselele Tshamala, Lucky Sithole, Shingi Hlanguyo, Tapiwa Tsomondo and Scottie Johns.

Stephan Hunduza, Ngoni Chibuwe, Njabulo Ndlovu, Boyd Rouse, Mkhululi Ndhlela and Nelson Madida also made the trip to Kampala for the Africa Cup Sevens tournament.

Although most of these players will form the bulk of the squad for the Rugby World Cup and the Hong Kong Sevens tournaments, the door is still open for other individuals to force their way into Nyamutsamba’s plans.