High temperatures to subside: Met

HARARE - Temperatures are expected to start falling in Zimbabwe after days of searing heat, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said yesterday.

This follows the weakening of Tropical Cyclone Ava off the coast of Madagascar, which has since moved further back into the Indian Ocean.

“In the meantime, moisture is now entering Zimbabwe through Matabeleland provinces, alleviating the relentless heat that currently affects the country,” said MSD forecaster Courage Mbiriyawanda.

“The cloudy, humid and hot weather resulted in some isolated thunderstorms across the country, although the falls were trivial. Chances of some sharp downpours and morning rain cannot be ruled out. The southern areas covering Matabeleland South, Bulawayo, south of the Midlands and Masvingo provinces will be cooler than of late with isolated rain showers,” he said.

The MSD, however, warned of lightning and strong winds, urging citizens to be cautious.