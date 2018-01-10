Chipunza on way out

HARARE - Midfielder Tichaona Chipunza could be on his way out of Dynamos as the two parties are failing to reach an agreement regarding contract renewal negotiations.



This has put the midfielder’s former club Triangle together with ZPC Kariba, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn on high alert as they are all interested in his services.

Losing Chipunza at this stage will be a big blow for the Glamour Boys considering that he was one of the standout performers of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season in which they finished in second place just two points behind FC Platinum.

Chipunza, who was duly voted the club’s Most Consistent Player last season after playing in 33 out of 34 league games, is now out of contract and negotiations for a new deal appears to have stalled as the DeMbare executive is reluctant to settle the previous dues they owe the player.

Chipunza’s manager Leon Zvarevashe told the Daily News yesterday that his client is owed in excess of $8 000 and have wanted the club to at least pay off the arrears before they can sign a new deal.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has already indicated his willingness to retain Chipunza among other players for the next season but all that could go to waste as the club’s executive appears less committed to support their technical team.

“We had given Dynamos first preference to sign the player but we are not sure whether they are interested or not,” Zvarevashe said.

“The thing is the young man is owed over $8 000 in salaries and previous signing on fees and we have wanted the club to at least show their commitment by settling off the debt before we can discuss the new terms.

“The thing is football is his only source of income and he has a family to look after. So it becomes difficult if he failed to get his money. Currently, he has a sister who is supposed to be going to school and I am actually running around to pay the fees.”

Zvarevashe continued: “In as much as we want to continue at Dynamos, it’s also in the best interest of the player to look elsewhere because time is also moving. Also it’s true there are clubs who are inquiring about his services but nothing has materialised yet.”

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro is reportedly to be interested in bringing the gritty midfielder back to the Lowveld while newly appointed ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi is a long time admirer of the player.

Chipunza was an omnipresent feature in the Dynamos line-up and missed only just one game through suspension.

When Dynamos were in possession, he was the one task to turning defence into attack by combining the midfield with the attackers.

When the team lost possession, it was also his responsibility to hunt down the ball in order to disrupt the opposition’s attacks.

But Chipunza is not the only player who is facing an uncertain future at the Glamour Boys as other players like Peace Makaha, Cleopas Kapupurika and Tonderai Mateyaunga among others are all out of contract.

The Glamour Boys are now pinning their hopes on finalising the impending multi-million dollar sponsorship with mobile services provider NetOne.

The company is on the verge of becoming the official sponsor of the country’s big three teams – Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United.

NetOne will provide a significant amount of money for the three sides that will go towards the salaries and signing-on fees for the players.



Previously, DeMbare and Highlanders were sponsored by BancABC but the financial services institution had reduced their funding last season.