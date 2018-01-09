Zim golfers in BMW Champs Qualifier

HARARE - At least three Zimbabwean golfers will be hoping to make the cut when they take part in the BMW SA Open Championship Qualifier to be held across three golf courses in the City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa.

Ryan Cairns, Mohammad Rauf Mandhu and Sheldon Steyn will be among the 364 hopefuls eyeing the nine available spots for the championship proper.

Cairns believes an aggressive approach in the pre-Q today will be ideal to secure a place in the tournament.

“You go all aggressive,” Cairns told the Sunshine Tour website. “I mean, this is like a shoot-out where if you get off to a great start, you just keep the foot on the gas.

“It’s so tough but you also go into it with a relaxed mindset because you know there are only nine or so spots available, so you don’t go in like your life depends on it.”

With the qualifying tournament set to tee off early this morning Irene Country Club, Benoni Country Club and Modderfontein Golf Club venues, Cairns has been drawn in the same group with Jens Fahrbring and Justin Turner. The trio will tee off at 7:20am.

Mandhu is up next for the Zimbabwean contingent as he tees off at 7:30am in the same group with Desvonde Botes and Anu Gounden.

Later in the morning, Steyn will tee off later at 10:30am together with two amateurs Almero Theron and Philip Kruse.

A host of other Sunshine Tour big names are also taking part in the pre-Q as they do not have an exemption to play in the BMW SA Open Championship.

“This, for me, will be the toughest qualifier I have ever played,” Jacquin Hess said.

“I have one round there to take me to my first SA Open so the aim is to play positive golf and attack. I will go guns blazing because you never know what will happen. My strategy has been to play a solid first round in the events I have played and there will be no difference next week.”

James Kamte said: “This is a different ball game to the normal tournaments we play. I have to be at my best because if I bring a mediocre game, then I will not qualify and to me, the SA Open is a special event.

“And, you know, if you qualify here, it gives you the confidence to perform during the main tournament so my aim is to play a solid round and get my spot so I can compete on the main tournament.”