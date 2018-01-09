ZC are liars, says Ntini

HARARE - Former Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) bowling coach Makhaya Ntini has no kind words for his former employers describing them as “dishonest”.

Although ZC issued a statement on Sunday insisting that Ntini had retired on his own accord, the former Proteas Test bowler rubbished the claims in an interview with Radio 2000 back in South Africa yesterday.

“It’s a shame and I am sorry to say it‚ but I think (ZC) need to be very‚ very honest with what they say to reporters‚” Ntini told Radio 2000.

“The honest truth is that I didn’t resign. I received a text message from the MD‚ saying that he would like to talk to me.

“I sent him my local number‚ which is a South African number because I am not using the Zimbabwe number while I am at home.

“He didn’t call me. I reminded him on Saturday morning that I am still waiting for a call and then he called me.

“He reminded me of what we had a chat about four months ago regarding some of the players’ unhappiness.

“Some of the players and the staff members went to see him and reported that they are not happy with the job I am doing and that the job that I was given was not meant for me.

“From my point of view as a bowling coach‚ it’s who I am and I never change; I will forever be like this.

“If someone has a problem with me‚ he shouldn’t have come to you. He should have come to me first and said that to me and said‚ ‘Listen‚ this is what’s going on’.”

Ntini said he confronted the players after his conversation with Hasnain‚ asking who “had a problem with me”.

“None of them owned up‚” Ntini said. “Whoever has gone to the MD is a coward. He is not man enough to stand up for himself and say‚ ‘I need to talk to you’.”

Ntini saw a plot behind his departure‚ and considered Hasnain a mere cog in its machinations.

“He (Hasnain) is not the one making the decision‚” Ntini said. “Someone is telling him (what to do).

“I asked him‚ ‘Please be honest and tell me who is this person that is saying things about me’.

“He said‚ ‘I can’t mention names’. “I said‚ ‘That’s not honest’.”

Ntini has a reputation as an uncompromising coach who pushes players towards their mental and physical limits.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are expected to fly out to Bangladesh today ahead of the triangular series which also involves Sri Lanka that starts on January 15.

ZC announced a 15-man squad on Sunday that included the uncapped duo of Brandon Mavuta, the legspinning allrounder, and Ryan Murray, the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Both Mavuta and Murray have represented Zimbabwe at the Under-19 level. Additionally, Blessing Muzarabani, who made his Test debut against South Africa in the historic four-day pink-ball Test last month, was also included in the side to be led by captain Graeme Cremer.

The team will once again bank on the experience of Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Christopher Mpofu and Kyle Jarvis.

The tour of Bangladesh will mark the ODI comebacks of Taylor and Jarvis.

The duo returned to the international fold in September last year after being released by Nottinghamshire (Taylor) and Lancashire (Jarvis) respectively.

Zimbabwe squad: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, PJ Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (capt), Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis.