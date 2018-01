HARARE - MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday hinted of his imminent retirement from active politics after leading the country’s largest opposition party for nearly two decades.

In a New Year’s message released to the nation yesterday, the 65-year-old politician, who is battling cancer of the colon, implied he was on the verge of handing over the reins to a younger successor.

