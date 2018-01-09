Rising star JJ promises more

HARARE - Rising artiste Jerome “JJ” Arab, who represented Zimbabwe on the 2014 edition of Big Brother Africa (BBA), is happy with the way his music career blossomed over the just-ended year.

JJ, now based in Zambia, released an album titled Learning Love in March last year which he took on a four-country southern African tour that took him to Zimbabwe, Namibia, South Africa and Botswana.

“This year has been amazing, I have managed to complete a four-country tour with my own money, produce three compilations of work and also establish connects internationally.

“I am extremely happy with my achievements and can only thank the small fan base that showed love and helped make it all happen by sharing the music and coming to watch the shows,” JJ told the Daily News.

The rising artiste believes he is now well-placed to take his music career to a higher level.

“I have spent six years studying the industry and learnt that there is not really a single way to the top. Every artiste has a different career from the other but my foundation is firm because I

finally understand myself as an artiste and what I want to share with the world. The year definitely contributed to rebranding JJ and now Jerome Arab is born,” he said.

In addition to a new album, JJ has promised several other initiatives over the course of this year.”

“The Album is titled Mr Arab and will be released on December 27 this year. Look out for our videos and a lot of other works before that drops. There are a number of projects and shows lined up,” JJ said.

The Zambia-based ex-BBA star, who performed at Alliance Francaise Harare on March 31 last year, is keen to do another dance with his homeland.

“I would love to do a show or two in Zimbabwe as it is home but this can only happen if the fans put pressure on the promoters.

“I already can confirm that talks with East African promoters are happening and Zambian promoters are confirming their calendar but I have not been approached by any Zimbabwean events companies or promoters. I may end up doing more shows abroad before they look to me as an artiste but I have a soft spot for Zimbabwe and would love to line up a Zimbabwean tour someday,” said the Learning Love singer who has a child with top Zambian songtress Namvula Rennie.