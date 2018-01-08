Zim teenager steals the show on The Voice UK

UNITED KINGDOM - Zimbabwean teenager Donel Mangena, 16, delivered an electrifying performance during The Voice UK blind auditions on Saturday night.

The 16-year old student, based in Southampton in the United Kingdom, performed a rendition of Cold Water by Major Lazer and Justin Bieber that featured some Ndebele lyrics.

Donel, son of UK-based cinematographer and film director Nkosana Mangena, was so impressive on the night that all the four coaches pressed their buzzers in endorsement midway through his electric performance.

The young Zimbabwean’s moving performance sparked a fiery bidding war among the four judges — Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am, Troublemaker singer Olly Murs and Welsh music veteran Sir Tom Jones.

In a bid to impress Donel, Hudson said: “I am willing to fist fight. You are worth fighting for, you are a star and you are ready to go.”

But in the end, it was Will.i.am who landed Donel. The Black Eyed Peas star was very flattering in his assessment of the Zimbabwean teenager.

“There is awesome, there is amazing — and then there is Donel…Donel is amazing. I was pitching from deep down in my soul and I’m so happy that Donel is on my team because we’re going to do a lot of great work together,” said Will.i.am.

Though the 16-year-old blew the coaches away with his classy performance, it was his grandmother Nita who stole the show at the end.

Delighted by her grandson’s progress in the singing competition, Nita thrilled The Voice UK viewers with some nifty dance moves.

Donel’s grandmother’s dancing across the stage prompted Sir Tom Jones to jocularly warn Donel:

“I wouldn’t take her on stage with you because she would steal the show from you.”

Will.i.am was also blown away by the dancing grandmother who flew to the UK from Zimbabwe for the event.

“That (Donel’s performance) lit up my heart though…You could see the way he is with his grandma is the way that I was with my grandma.

“All the time I would go to the Grammys, my grandma would be my date and I see that in the love and just the appreciation for her wisdom and her joy and how she moves.

“It was a beautiful moment,” the Black Eyed Peas star said.

