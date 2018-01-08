Zim name tri-series squad

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for the forthcoming ODI tri-series away to Bangladesh which also involves Sri Lanka.

There were places in the squad for the uncapped duo of Brandon Mavuta, the legspinning allrounder, and Ryan Murray, the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Both Mavuta and Murray have represented Zimbabwe at the Under-19 level. Additionally, Blessing Muzarabani, who made his Test debut against South Africa in the historic four-day pink-ball Test last month, was also included in the side to be led by captain Graeme Cremer.

The team will once again bank on the experience of Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Christopher Mpofu and Kyle Jarvis.

The tour of Bangladesh will mark the ODI comebacks of Taylor and Jarvis.

The duo returned to the international fold in September last year after being released by Nottinghamshire (Taylor) and Lancashire (Jarvis) respectively.

Both were part of the two-Test series against the West Indies at home, and also featured in the disastrous one-off Test against South Africa which ended inside one and a half days.

Taylor last played an ODI at the 2015 World Cup against India in Auckland, scoring a century in a losing cause. Jarvis’s last 50-over international was also against India, back in 2013 in Bulawayo.

Heath Streak and his men are using the tour as a preparatory step for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 which Zimbabwe will host in March.

Zimbabwe need to reach the final of the Qualifier in order to seal at least one of the two available spots for the 2019 World Cup to be held in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, injury-prone quick Mustafizur Rahman has been named in Bangladesh’s 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series.

Opening batsman Anamul Haque and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Mithun also return to the squad following a lengthy absence from the team.

The 25-year-old Anamul, who last played an ODI in March 2015, has been recalled following his good form in Bangladesh’s domestic cricket in 2017.

He scored 1 077 first-class runs, including a double century, and 596 runs in List A cricket, along with 206 runs in the Bangladesh Premier League.

The 27-year-old Mithun’s last international appearance was during the World T20 game against New Zealand in March 2016 while his last ODI appearance was way back in June 2014 in the series against India.

He was, however, rewarded with a berth for his good showing in the BPL where he finished as the fifth-highest run-getter with 329 runs.

Among the notable absentees for the tri-series are Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar, while Liton Das, Mominul Haque and Shafiul Islam also did not find favour with the Bangladesh selectors.

The tri-series gets underway on January 15, with Bangladesh taking on Zimbabwe in the opening game.

The three teams will take on each other two times before the final on January 27. All matches will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Zimbabwe squad: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, PJ Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (capt), Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis.



