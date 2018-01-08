Vee Kay, Bryan K team up on love song

HARARE - Netherlands-based Vimbai “Vee Kay” Zimuto says her collaboration with Bryan K titled Huya Undibate is a “super-hot and sexy duet” to be released in time for Valentine’s Day.

Chitungwiza-born Vee Kay is optimistic that the new single, which is accompanied by a video directed by Simba Gee, will help her win new fans in her homeland.

“It is a laid-back mbira and guitar duet with amazing guitarist and vocalist maestro Bryan K. In a nutshell the song says: Come and hold me. Tell me your secrets, tell me your heart’s desires and tell me why I love you so much,” Vee Kay told the Daily News.

Vee Kay, who released a duet with Andy Muridzo titled Lobola on December 5 last year, believes the collaborations will make her music better known in Zimbabwe.

“I am already doing a lot of work here in Netherlands but I need my Zimbabwean people to know me and hear my music too; that is why I am pushing very hard.

“As they say Charity begins at home. I have a good feeling about this time in my career as an artiste and am positively geared on,” Vee Kay said.

She added that her collaborations with Bryan K and Andy Muridzo are part of her strategy to create new sound that Zimbabweans can identify with.

“I am currently working on my third album which I want to launch in Harare God willing. This album is being done by Zimbabwean producers all over the world that include Chiweda from Jah Prayzah’s JP studios, Solomon Bill Sunguro based in Canada, Spencer Masango Track Records and Oskid Tapfuma,” she said

Vee Kay’s two albums Ndawana Mukana (2007) and Kure Kwemeso (2013) failed to make the impact the songstress anticipated prompting her to tweak her strategy.

“I last released an album four years ago because I wanted to devise new ways to make my music better appreciated by Zimbabweans. I am confident that my third album will be far better than the first two,” said the former backing vocalist for music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s Black Spirits band.