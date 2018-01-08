Tsvangirai raises Chamisa's hopes

HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has given his strongest hint to date that he may be grooming his youngest deputy, Nelson Chamisa, to succeed him in the MDC — after he gave the youthful politician the crucial task of leading the party’s selection process of parliamentary and council candidates for this year’s crunch elections.

This is apart from Tsvangirai having also significantly chosen Chamisa to stand in for him and to handle all the party’s business within the MDC Alliance — as the former prime minister in the government of national unity valiantly battles colon cancer.

See todays Daily News for more details.