Tsvangirai raises Chamisa's hopes

Mugove Tafirenyika and Blessings Mashaya  •  8 January 2018 9:49AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has given his strongest hint to date that he may be grooming his youngest deputy, Nelson Chamisa, to succeed him in the MDC — after he gave the youthful politician the crucial task of leading the party’s selection process of parliamentary and council candidates for this year’s crunch elections.

This is apart from Tsvangirai having also significantly chosen Chamisa to stand in for him and to handle all the party’s business within the MDC Alliance — as the former prime minister in the government of national unity valiantly battles colon cancer.

See todays Daily News for more details.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media