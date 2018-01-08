Musona on target for Polokwane City

HARARE - Zimbabwe youth international Walter Musona was on target for his Absa Premiership side Polokwane City in the 3-2 win over log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Rise and Shine got their other goals from Sammy Seabi and Rodney Ramagalela while Sundowns scored through George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa.

As early as the third minute, the visitors had a bright start and Lebese converted a powerful low cross from Hlompho Kekana to slot it home.

Polokwane showed quality touches in Sundowns’ half, but could not break down the visiting defence in the 10th minute.

However, Pitso Mosimane’s men launched a quick counter attack and Percy Tau saw his well-drilled shot going straight to Zimbabwe international goalkeeper George Chigova a minute later.

Midfielder Manyisa would be denied by Chigova in the 14th minute when he received a brilliant pass from Tau and it was blocked for a corner.

The game went for the break with Sundowns leading 1-0 and Chigova continued to deny the visitors as he collected Kekana’s long-range shot early in the second half.

However, City would bounce back when Seabi converted Jabulani Maluleke’s wonderful free kick and the defender’s header beat Denis Onyango to make it 1-1.

With the former African champions stunned, Manyisa’s poor back pass was intercepted by Musona, who was alert to beat the oncoming Onyango to make it 2-1 a minute later.

Sundowns showed resilience and Manyisa rectified his error and made it 2-2 when he beat an offside trap to convert Tau’s defence-splitting pass.

However, exactly with 10 minutes to go, Ramagalela bagged City’s third goal after receiving a great pass from Maluleke to unleash a shot, giving Onyango no chance.

After the match, Maluleke praised his side’s effort after they defeated the log leaders.

Maluleke was named Man- of-the-Match after playing a part in all three goals for the Polokwane outfit.

“It was a tough game to play especially playing against the champions. So we had to contain them because you know they come through the spaces.

“Well done to the boys for the hard work they have put in,” the Polokwane City captain told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We conceded a goal so early so the coach told us we must not concede (in the second half) it happens so we had to pull up our socks and come back in the second half open minded so we can score the goals. It was great goals that we scored.”