Makhaya Ntini steps down

HARARE - Makhaya Ntini has quit his role as Zimbabwe Cricket’s (ZC) bowling coach just two days before the team leaves for a triangular series in Bangladesh also involving Sri Lanka.

The former South Africa Test speed bowler had been in the national team coaching set up for the last two years after he was appointed in February 2016 as assistant to then head coach, Sri Lanka born former Australian cricketer Dav Whatmore.

Ntini briefly assumed the reigns as interim head coach following the sacking of Whatmore in May last year over poor results.

“It is with regret that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announces that Makhaya Ntini, the national team bowling coach, has tendered his resignation from ZC, with immediate effect,” ZC said in a tweet yesterday.

“Makhaya has brought a wealth of experience and practical knowledge to ZC, and ZC and its players and coaching staff were fortunate to have had an opportunity to work closely with him during this period, and to learn from his many years of playing for Cricket South Africa at the highest level.

“While reluctantly accepting his resignation, ZC fully appreciates and respects the reasons behind Makhaya’s decision, and wishes him all the very best for the future.”

Last year, there were some reports that Ntini’s contract would not be renewed but ZC managing director Faisal Hasnain had told the Daily News that they were not true.

“We will look at our entire coaching and technical structure after the U19 World Cup and after the Cricket world Cup Qualifiers,” Hasnain told the Daily News.

“As of now I think things are progressing as they should, yes there’s been some speculation about our bowling coach but I can assure you that ...Ntini is very much part of our plans.”

However, Ntini, who played 101 Tests for the Proteas, has decided to move on and find another chapter following his glittering playing career.