Chagonda leaves ZTA

HARARE - Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) head of corporate affairs, Sugar Chagonda has been redeployed and has joined Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) as head of public relations and community development.

Chagonda, 40, who for nine years has been the face of ZTA as the institution put up a spirited campaign to make Zimbabwe a destination of choice leaves the tourism industry a satisfied man.

Together with ZTA’s chief executive Karikoga Kaseke, the duo made a formidable team that saw the establishment of the popular Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and Harare International Carnival among the more spectacular calendar events.

Chagonda said while he was sad to leave the ZTA which had become more of a “home” to him, he is happy with the new engagement. He believes he is a public servant by calling.

“I however remain indebted to the ZTA, an organisation that gave me the firm, wisdom and opportunity to do best for my country, marketing the destination under difficult times.

“I am still in government as this is just redeployment, so I am happy with the transfer as it offers me new and fresh challenge,” said Chagonda.

A social scientist graduate from the University of Zimbabwe, Chagonda is also an accomplished and qualified journalist.

His stay at the national broadcaster, ZBC saw him starting off as a news reporter until he became a news anchor on television.

Chagonda joined ZTA in 2008 as public relations manager and was later promoted to head of corporate affairs.