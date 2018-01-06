SRC speaks on Bosso elections

HARARE - The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has said that Zifa and Highlanders should be guided by their respective constitutions in the current impasse regarding the Bulawayo giants’ impending elections.

Bosso are scheduled to hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the last Sunday of this month while the elections were set to be held in the first week of February.

At the moment, the Bulawayo giants are operating with a skeletal executive following the suspension of chairperson Peter Dube by Zifa in 2016.

Highlanders former secretary-general Andrew Tapela and club benefactor Kenneth Mhlophe were expected to battle in out for the chairperson’s post.

However, Zifa on Thursday advised Bosso to immediately stop all the processes to conduct the poll since they had not advised the mother body on the issue.

The matter has also generated a lot of debate in football circles with a lot of Bosso fans castigating Zifa for trying to run the affairs of their club.

SRC acting-director general Joseph Muchechetere told the Daily News that the matter has not reached the commission yet but they expect it to be resolved amicably.

“In the event that this matter finally reaches our table we expect Zifa to play the leading role as the mother body. Both Zifa and Highlanders must be guided by their constitutions,” Muchechetere said.

In his letter to Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube, the Zifa CEO Joseph Mamutse said the Bulawayo giants cannot hold elections until Peter Dube’s matter has been resolved.

“Zifa has learnt through media reports that Highlanders FC will hold its elections in February 2018,” Mamutse wrote.

“Please be reminded that Highlanders FC is a member of Zifa and no elections can be held without the association’s authorisation.

“We also wish to remind the club that...Peter Dube is still on suspension and his matter is before the congress and it is therefore improper to hold elections before the finalisation of his matter.”

At the same time, in an unprecedented move, the association also warned all other clubs that they are not supposed to hold elections for their executives without Zifa’s consent.

“Zifa is in the process of organising elections for all its members and all clubs are advised that their elections would be held during the same period with all Zifa members,” Mamutse said in a circular sent to the 16 Premiership teams.

“All clubs are advised that these elections would be presided over by the Zifa electoral committee and five years experience in football administration is a prerequisite for all candidates who wish to run for these elections.”