Zifa blocks Bosso elections

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association blocked Castle Lager Premiership side Highlanders from holding their elections to find a new executive scheduled for early next month.

Bosso were set to hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the last Sunday of this month while the elections were set to be held in the first week of February.

At the moment, the Bulawayo giants are operating with a skeletal executive following the suspension of chairperson Peter Dube by Zifa in 2016.

Highlanders former secretary-general Andrew Tapela and club benefactor Kenneth Mhlophe were expected to battle in out for the chairperson’s post.

“Zifa has learnt through media reports that Highlanders FC will hold its elections in February 2018,” the association chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse said in a letter to his Bosso counterpart Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube yesterday.

“Please be reminded that Highlanders FC is a member of Zifa and no elections can be held without the Association’s authorisation.

“We also wish to remind the club that...Peter Dube is still on suspension and his matter is before the congress and it is therefore improper to hold elections before the finalisation of his matter.”

At the same time, in an unprecedented move, the association has also warned all other clubs that they are not supposed to hold elections for their executives without Zifa’s consent.

“Zifa is in the process of organising elections for all its members and all clubs are advised that their elections would be held during the same period with all Zifa members,” Mamutse said in a circular sent to the 16 Premiership teams.

“All clubs are advised that these elections would be presided over by the Zifa electoral Committee and five years experience in football administration is a prerequisite for all candidates who wish to run for these elections.”

Meanwhile, Zifa insists they will not back down on their standardisation programme for all local coaches.

Since last season, it is now a prerequisite for all PSL coaches and their assistants to hold Caf A Coaching Licences.

“Zifa would like to remind all football stakeholders that it will continue to enforce adherence to club licensing regulations in line with proposals by the Federation of International Football (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (Caf),” Zifa said yesterday.

“As was the case in the 2017 football season, football clubs’ technical teams should be made up of suitably qualified personnel, a move meant to infuse professionalism in the local game.

“Standardisation of coaches’ qualifications requires all Premier Soccer League coaches and their assistants to have attained a Caf A licence, while head coaches practicing in the regional Division One leagues should be Caf B Licence holders.

“Coaches who attained local Level 3 and 4 certificates before they were scrapped off the local curriculum can use those certificates to practice in the regional league. Assistant coaches in the Division One league should have at least a Level 2 local badge.”

Zifa added: “Divisions Two, Three and Four coaches should be in possession of a Caf C Licence or the local Level 3 or 4, and the same barometer applies to coaches in tertiary institutions.

“A grassroots coaching certificate and a local Level 2 licence are prerequisites for junior football coaches as well as those working with pupils at primary and secondary school level.

“Goalkeepers’ coaches will be eligible to practice if they have attained at least a local Level 2 coaching qualification.

“Team managers are also obliged to have attained at least a football administration certificate.

“Team managers can alternatively be in possession of any coaching qualification.”