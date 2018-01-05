Mteki to run for president

HARARE - African roots musician, sculptor-cum-businessman Bryn Taurai Mteki, popularly known as Sekurutau, is considering throwing his hat into the 2018 presidential race.

Mteki confirmed the bid in an interview with the Daily News yesterday.

“Who doesn’t want to be president? Sekurutau is seriously considering that but let us wait and see. I can’t say much because I am currently out of the country organising an overseas tour.

“I am also busy planning for my participation in an exhibition and music festival that I will take part in Bucharest, Romania next month so I can’t say much,” that is all the colourful Sekurutau could say before hanging up.

A veteran music professional confirmed that he is part of the team helping Sekurutau’s bid to be independent Zimbabwe’s third president but declined to

be identified “because the presidential bid is still very much at the conceptual stage.”

“He is a big dreamer and he is really determined to take part in the presidential race later this year. Within the coming weeks I am sure Zimbabwe will get to know for sure about his ambitions to be Zimbabwe’s next president,” he said.

This is not the first time that Mteki has tried his hand at contesting for political office.

In 2004, he pulled out at the 11th hour from taking part in a Zanu PF primary elections where he was up against war veteran and legislator Joseph Chinotimba.

Then, Sekurutau was riding on the popularity of Nora — his duet with the late Zanu PF political commissar Elliot Manyika which was a national hit.

“I paved the way for comrade Chinotimba due to the tight schedules I had regarding my work. I had several exhibitions lined up that I could not ignore.

“I thought seriously about it and it dawned on me that I needed to concentrate on my work,” he was quoted as saying at the time.

Sekurutau, who is better known as a musician and sculptor, runs a number of businesses under the BrynBrands banner.

A year ago, on his return to Zimbabwe from America where he had been based for 16 years, he took over the popular Club Saratoga in Highfield, Harare.

He also operates a chain of supermarkets under the name BrynBrands Business.

His other business interests include Aust-Mteki Technologies, Sekurutau Gallery, Sekurutau World Music, Clothing line, Hauz Of Sekurutau, BryBen Motors, Mana Gold Mining, butcheries, take aways and fast food outlets — Hauz Of Chicken, Hauz Of Pizza, Hauz Of Creamy, Sekurutau Beverages, Sekurutau Transport, real estate BrynBrands Properties, BrynBrands Construction.

Sekurutau is among a select group of artistes who have tried their luck on the political arena. These include gospel musician Elias Musakwa, Joshua Sacco and Energy Mutodi who were unsuccessful in their endeavours.