Rapper Styce collaborates with UK-based Chitepo

HARARE - Upcomoing rapper Shingayi Trevor Simoyi, better known in music circles as Styce, has collaborated with United Kingdom-based artiste Lamont Chitepo on a track titled Mia Bae.

The song was produced by Evans “DJ Ace Tanner” Dube who was behind several hits by Maskiri such as NaMwari.

Styce is hopeful that collaborating with Chitepo whose hit Maiwe dominated the Zim Top Ten on Zambezi Magic for several months a couple of years ago will take his music career a notch higher.

“DJ Ace Tanner introduced me to Lamont Chitepo… DJ Ace Tanner, who is also the one who did that hit song Made 4 luv featuring Paul Martin, is related to Chitepo.

“Chitepo has made inroads on the music scene since he released his debut album titled Ndiwe in the United Kingdom six years ago.

“The Highfield-born Chitepo also has his own record label called Mambo Music. He has produced over 20 songs which include Ndiwe, Maiwe, Maoko Mudenga and most recently Your Way. So I have collaborated with a very talented and experienced artiste,” said Styce.

In addition to Chitepo, Mia Bae, also featured rising music producer Nyasha Timbe who is currently making waves with his hit Sthandwa on several local radio stations.

The single Mia Bae comes on the back of an album titled Quarter 2 fame recently released by Styce which features several popular artistes.

“My album Quarter 2 Fame was also produced by DJ Ace Tanner, J.AM.G and Dexter at Block 101 Studio.

“It featured many top artistes such as Tererai Mugwadi, Pauline Gundidza, Varaidzo, DJ J Boss, Briss Mbada, Paul Martin, Tambisa hit-maker Tricky J, Yeommie Kay, Thari Khriss and Mr Victor,” said Styce, who is currently a student at Chinhoyi University of Technology where he is studying visual communication and multimedia designing.