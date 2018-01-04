MDC, Zanu PF blame each other for Harvest House violence

HARARE - Zanu PF and MDC youths are trading accusations over the violence that erupted at the opposition party’s Harvest House headquarters in Harare on Tuesday night.

Deadly clashes erupted near the MDC HQ after suspected MDC youths clashed with cellphone traders at Ximex Complex.

The battles were quelled after an hour-and-a-half when riot police arrived on the scene and dispersed the two groups.

The MDC youths are accusing Zanu PF saying cellphone traders have no capacity to organise such an attack against peaceful citizens.

“We view the attack at Harvest House as a clear provocation by members of Zanu PF under cover of Ximex dealers. We have been at Harvest since 2002, we never experienced any fight with Ximex dealers. It is on record that those who attack our office from Ximex cannot stand up against a political institution like MDC,” MDC Harare province youths assembly secretary-general Denford Ngadziore said.

“MDC is a party with a track record of resisting Zanu PF youth militia and State-sponsored violence. We are disturbed as we witnessed police escorting ‘Ximex dealers’ terrorising people,” Ngadziore said.

Radical pressure group #Tajamuka/Sesjikile also weighed in accusing Zanu PF Harare provincial youths chairperson Godwin Gomwe of causing the chaos.

“#Tajamuka/Sesjikile would like to warn Zanu PF Lacoste Harare province youth chairperson Godfrey Gomwe who led Ximex mall people to MDC headquarters to attack the office and damage several properties at the entrance of the building,” Tajamuka said in a statement yesterday.

Gomwe said he had nothing to do with the violence.

“I (Godwin) Gomwe would like to categorically state that I was neither involved nor associated with the MDC Headquarters violent disturbances, whether directly or indirectly.

“Furthermore, I had no knowledge of the disturbances both during and in the aftermath. I got the shock of my life when I came across a message on social media suggesting I was gun-toting and leading in the violent acts.

“Such messages are being fuelled by malice and mischief. Let me warn those behind the falsehoods that it is illegal and unacceptable to falsely accuse someone.

“I carried out a personal investigation this evening and found out that the fight was between MDC-T youths and phone dealers that trade at Ximex.”