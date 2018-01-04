Hifa extends artiste application deadline



HARARE - Artist wishing to perform at the 2018 edition of the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa), who missed the earlier deadline of December 31 last year, have been given until January 15 to submit their applications.

Hifa associate executive director Tafadzwa Simba told the Daily News that the deadline had been extended to allow more artists to be considered for Zimbabwe’s biggest annual showcase which will run from May 1 to 6.

“The deadline has been extended to 15 January to cater for mopping up of late applications. Hifa 2018 artistic application forms can also be collected and submitted at the box office at Avondale Shopping Centre. Late application deadline is 15 January 2018,” Simba said, adding that interested artists can also apply online using links available on the Hifa social media accounts.

According to Hifa founder and artistic director Manuel Bagorro, this year’s edition will run under the theme “We Count.”

“The Festival happens at a time when we count votes, count lost loved ones, count challenges, count blessings, and count the amazing opportunities that exist in our country in 2018. People are what make this festival special and beautiful — each and every person counts at Hifa and has a part to play in celebrating the potential of the arts in Zimbabwe, today and in the future,” said Bagorro.

Speaking also on the theme recently, Hifa executive Maria Wilson said the festival’s themes help to focus attention on matters pertinent to the artistic community in Zimbabwe as well as the general public.

“This is in keeping with our mandate to be a platform and blank canvass on which the Zimbabwean public can express their joys, hopes, fears, aspirations and creative spirit in a communal conversation with each other and the outside world,” said Wilson.

First staged in 1999, Hifa is an annual multi-genre showcase of artistic offerings from around Zimbabwe and the globe. Attracting an average of 1000 Zimbabwean artists, 200 visiting artists representing at least 20 nationalities per year, the festival has in recent times been adjudged by CNN to be amongst the top 10 in Africa.

Last year, Hifa was headlined by Malian music superstar Habib Koité who officially closed the internationally-acclaimed festival. Hifa 2017 also featured Zimbabwean music legend Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi who performed as part of Mahube.

Other members of Mahube were Steve Dyer (SA), Bokani Dyer (Botswana/SA), Mbuso Khoza (SA), Xixel Langa (Mozambique), Hope Masike,Sam Mataure, Josh Meck and Mangoma Moyo (Zimbabwe).

In 2015, another Malian star Salif Keita was the headline act.