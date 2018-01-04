Can internal transformation of Zanu PF solve Zim woes?

HARARE - What transpired in Zimbabwe in the past two or so months perhaps signals a deliberate move by the powers-that-be in Zanu PF to change the way the party has been functioning in its over 50-year history.

Last Sunday marked the end of an eventful year on the Zimbabwean political landscape as the sun eclipsed on one of the world’s longest reigns in modern times.

Late in November, cornered president Robert Mugabe resigned from the presidency after staying as Zimbabwe’s top civil servant for close to four decades.

No one ever expected that Mugabe’s fall would be so illustrious as the 93-year-old former Zanu PF boss had ridden roughshod on an impoverished population that had been yearning for change from time immemorial.

Mugabe’s undoing lay nowhere further than the confines of his own plush bedroom.

Former war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda was booted out of the ruling party for intimating that the country was succumbing to a bedroom coup and was even dragged to court for that reason.

At the time, nobody seemed to comprehend the trajectory Zimbabwean politics had taken — what with the acerbic tongue of Grace Mugabe, who had come to be known as “Gucci” or “Hurricane” Grace.

For many, the direction Zimbabwe was heading towards had become ominous as Mugabe gave in to his wife’s demands, leaving many to wonder whether the nonagenarian leader had lost his marbles or not.

Grace had become the ultimate power in Zimbabwean politics and proximity to her was enough to guarantee safety.

For the lay Zimbabwean — who had endured endless periods of waiting to withdraw their hard-earned cash from the banks and an economy that was on a perennial free-fall amidst a corrupt ruling elite — change was long overdue to some extent and at any cost.

One of Mugabe’s greatest errors was to place power in the hands of some whom he wanted to dump later when he felt their usefulness had since whittled down.

It is no secret that for the former Zanu PF leaders; survival was achieved through the hands of a willing security service sector, especially the army.

It is the same army and war veterans that Mugabe’s wife infuriated.

At some point, Mugabe and his wife must have thought they were invincible.

Zimbabweans belonged to them and nobody could even dare talk ill about them no matter how badly they had performed in their disastrous reign.

The big question remains, however, whether the changes or lack of them will alter the lives of long-suffering Zimbabweans and for the better.

The hope in the majority of Zimbabweans is that the internal transformation Zanu PF has undergone will produce positive results for the country — results that will be discernible in all sectors of the economy that will trickle down to all corners of the country.