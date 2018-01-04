Benyu set for Oldham loan switch

ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe international Kundai Benyu, who plays for Celtic, is set to join Oldham on loan until the end of the season, according to reports from Scotland.

The 20-year-old only joined Celtic from Ipswich Town last summer.

But after making just four appearances for the first team, he is now set to go out on loan.

According to Football Insider, The Bhoys’ coach Brendan Rodgers believes a loan move would be good for Benyu’s development.

And Oldham have reportedly beat off interest from several clubs for the Zimbabwe international’s services.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are already in advanced talks with the English League One side.

And should they now agree the deal, Benyu will head to back to England until the end of the season.

Benyu together with Nottingham Forrest defender Tendayi Darikwa and Leicester City forward Admiral Muskwe all made their debuts for Zimbabwe in an international friendly against Lesotho in November last year.

The trio were all born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents and finally decided to trace back their roots after a lot of lobbying from Zifa.

After finally wearing the green and gold of the Warriors, Darikwa was pleasantly delighted by the team’s potential.

“It was a special feeling obviously representing my country, my first international cap, unfortunately we didn’t get the result,” Darikwa told the Daily News last year.

“The performance of the team I thought we played quite well and we could have gone to halftime ahead but sometimes in football you don’t always get your rewards even when you play well. We are obviously disappointed but hopefully we can put it right at the weekend.

Darikwa added: “I think the future of Zimbabwean football looks bright to me. There are some very good players who still got a lot of years ahead of them.

“I think there might be few more coming through this system, maybe a few or more oversees players might decide to join myself and others who have come.

“My feeling is it’s going to be quite interesting in the next few years and hopefully we can progress and put ourselves on the world stage.”

Zimbabwe is currently in pole position in Group B of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the emphatic 3-0 win over Liberia last June.

Zifa, late last year, appointed former ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa to be the side’s substantive coach.